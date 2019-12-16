She also said on stage at the Cheltenham Literature Festival during the summer: “Might do [run for leadership], yes. The answer is I genuinely don’t know. I’d have to see how the land lay at that moment.”

She continued: “What I don’t want to be is just a personality in politics. We have gone too far down that rabbit hole.

“If I stand it has to be not just because people trust me, people do trust me, it isn’t just because people feel connected with that. That’s not enough, it has to be about having a genuine plan for the future for our country.

“At that time, I would make that assessment about whether I was the best thing for the future of the country. That’s a big ask of someone but I am incredibly arrogant.”

With Corbyn now stepping down, it looks like that time has come.