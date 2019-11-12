Jess Phillips had the best response to a troll who decided to send her vile abuse

While, of course, Phillips should not have to deal with any messages like these in the first place, it’s safe to say her response – which chose to make fun of the terrible abuse that had been thrown at her – was pretty amazing.

Of course, despite the shocking nature of the message, Phillips’ followers were quick to praise her for her response and apologise for the harsh words she continues to be subjected to.

“I salute your wonderful sense of humour in such lousy circumstances,” read one response. “This is one of your greatest strengths. God knows how you manage, but keep smiling! Permit me the liberty of giving you a cyber hug!”

Another added: “I’m truly in awe of you for having the strength to respond to this vileness with humour. You really shouldn’t have to, though.”