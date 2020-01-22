Jess Phillips quits Labour leadership race with a powerful video message

At the start of this year, four female MPs secured positions in the race for Labour leadership. Lisa Nandy, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Jess Phillips and Emily Thornberry all received enough nominations to go up for the position alongside Keir Starmer. The new leader, who will replace Jeremy Corbyn, will be announced on 4 April.

If a woman does win, it will be a first for the Labour party, which hasn’t had a female leader in its entire history.