Now 38, the bestselling author’s Instagram feed is testament to her eye for jewel tones, bold patterns and vintage fashion and furniture. And her three novels – The Miniaturist , The Muse and The Confession – are packed with tactile, evocative descriptions of clothing, decor and trinkets, from gold-embossed wallpaper to pink silk blouses and jewellery piled high in ceramic dishes. “Beautiful objects and colours and patterns – I find them meditative but also uplifting and comforting,” she says.

Jessie Burton has always gained “a great deal of pleasure” from aesthetics. As a teenager, she’d bring home fistfuls of paint swatches from trips to B&Q with her father, and once wrote to the producers of the TV series Changing Rooms to ask if they would make over her bedroom. As a 20-something temp in the City of London, she decided she should buy a plain black skirt, but found she “just couldn’t bring [herself] to do it”.

Out now in paperback, The Confession flashes back and forth between 1980s Hollywood and Hampstead in 2004, as protagonist Rose attempts to find out why her mother disappeared when she was a baby. The settings are more modern than those of The Miniaturist, which unfolds in 17th century Amsterdam, and The Muse, which takes place in southern Spain in the 1930s. “I knew that I wanted to write about situations and challenges or dilemmas facing women in their mid-30s now,” Burton says. She adds that The Confession was inspired by “what my friends have gone through and what I’ve gone through. [It’s] a love letter to my friends.”

Burton is currently working on her fourth novel, although she can’t yet talk about it. Writing it has “been a bit of a battle,” she says – but she has started to feel like the end is in sight. “I say that now,” she laughs. “I’ll probably go back and be like ‘oh god, this is shit!’”

Below, Burton shares her current obsessions with Stylist...