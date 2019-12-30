Jessie J’s words will certainly strike a chord with anyone who has been feeling low and depressed during the holidays – a time when so many seem to be living the “perfect” life on social media.

As Dr Sarah Brewer, medical director of Healthspan, previously told Stylist: “Sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat can have a direct negative impact on feelings of loneliness, anxiety and low mood. In fact, studies have shown the more time people spend on Facebook, the lonelier and more dissatisfied they become with their own life. On the other hand, people who limited their use of social media to 10 minutes per platform, per day, experienced significant reductions in loneliness and depression over a three week period than those who continued using social media as normal.”

Even more important than monitoring your social media usage, though, is talking to those around you about what you’re going through.

Instead of hiding yourself away and avoiding friends and family,do as Jessie J advises and try to reach out, help them to understand what you’re going through and lean on them for support. And remember that helplines such as the Samaritans (116 123) can provide free emotional support for anyone going through a difficult time, and their phone lines are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Samaritans (116 123) operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org.

Mind also provide advice and support to empower anyone experiencing a mental health problem. You can find more information on their website.

In a crisis, call 999.