Jesy Nelson’s decision to quit Little Mix exposes a tough careers problem so many of us face

Little Mix is one of the most successful groups out there right now. The band, which was first introduced to the world on The X Factor in 2011, has sold over 50 million albums. The quartet has received over 100 award nominations and collected over 40 award wins. And all members have appeared on the Sunday Times Rich List every year since 2017.

So, to step away from the band must be an incredibly hard and brave decision, but that’s what member Jesy Nelson has just announced she has done. And her reason for quitting is a lesson we can all learn from.