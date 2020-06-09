How to be a better LGBTQ+ ally

As Radcliffe goes on to say, “78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity.”

It is for this reason, then, that the actor directs people to The Trevor Project’s Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Youth, an educational resource that not only explains the key differences between sex and gender, but offers advice on how we can all better support the transgender community.

And a final message for Harry Potter fans

In the wake of Rowling’s original comments, many Harry Potter fans expressed disappointment over the fact that the books which meant so much to them growing up had now been tainted.

Radcliffe ended his statement with an apology to anyone whose “experience of the [Harry Potter] books has been tarnished.”

“If these books taught you that love is the strongest force in the universe… that dogmatic ideas of pureness lead to the oppression of vulnerable groups; if you believe that a particular character is trans, non-binary, or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; if you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life – then that is between you and the book that you read, and it is sacred,” he said.