We’re all aware of the kind of unsolicited – and embarrassingly off-kilter – “advice” that many women receive while breaking down boundaries in male-dominated spheres.

As leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson has faced more than her fair share of this kind of guidance, as she works to secure her party a record number of seats in Thursday’s general election.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this week, Swinson revealed the nuggets of misplaced wisdom she’s had to endure as part of her campaign to overturn Brexit and secure a Liberal victory.

“I get lots and lots of unsolicited advice,” Swinson says. “I’m not short of people telling me that I should speak differently or wear different shoes or wear different earrings. Or in one case, somebody suggested that I should wear lower cut tops.