It should go without saying at this point that women should be defined by so much more than what their partner believes in and does with their life. Blaming Comer for the alleged actions of a man she may or may not be dating, then, feels incredibly regressive – particularly as she has yet to address the situation herself.

Comer has a handful of grainy paparazzi shots linking her to a man who maybe, possibly is a Republican. Maybe. She has not spoken out in support of his beliefs: instead, she continues to use her platform to shine a spotlight on the matters that mean most to her. As such, she cannot be blamed for her rumoured partner’s words and transgressions – although there’s no denying that, later down the line, there is a debate to be ahd about complicity in relationships.

For now, surely we can agree that it’s up to Comer – and no one else – to privately take stock of the rumours swirling about her love life. To reconcile her beliefs with Burke’s. To decide if that’s even possible. Because, until we have some actual facts, the #JodieComerIsOverParty seems akin to sentencing a woman without any evidence of her wrongdoing.

And, in 2020, we can and must strive to do better than an online witch hunt.