Since her breakout role in this year’s incredible Queen & Slim, Jodie Turner-Smith has been on our radar as a woman we’d all love to get to know better.

The actor had the best response to viewers of The Graham Norton Show, who thought it was OK to negatively call her out for wearing a cropped top while pregnant on the show. “[Jodie Turner-Smith] gives zero fucks about your disdain for pregnant women’s bodies on British television,” she wrote in a social media response, alongside a full-length photograph of her outfit in all its glory.