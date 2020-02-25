Jodie Turner-Smith singing the Dawson’s Creek theme tune in Home Depot is too relatable
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
In one of the purest and most relatable celebrity Instagram moments of 2020 so far, Jodie Turner-Smith did what any other Dawson’s Creek fan would do…
Since her breakout role in this year’s incredible Queen & Slim, Jodie Turner-Smith has been on our radar as a woman we’d all love to get to know better.
The actor had the best response to viewers of The Graham Norton Show, who thought it was OK to negatively call her out for wearing a cropped top while pregnant on the show. “[Jodie Turner-Smith] gives zero fucks about your disdain for pregnant women’s bodies on British television,” she wrote in a social media response, alongside a full-length photograph of her outfit in all its glory.
And, when someone recently asked Turner-Smith about the gender of her unborn baby, she gave a refreshing answer, saying: “I know what sex organs my child has but of course I don’t know what they may say their gender is! I’m excited to see who they reveal themselves to be.”
Now, Turner-Smith has once more showed off her sharp sense-of-humour – and it’s all to do with the iconic 90s teen drama, Dawson’s Creek.
The actor, who is in a relationship with former Dawson’s Creek star Joshua Jackson, shared the moment when the show’s instantly recognisable theme tune – Paula Cole’s I Don’t Wanna Wait – played while they were shopping in Home Dept together.
She tweeted: “We’re in Home Depot and they just started playing Paula Cole ‘I Don’t Want To Wait’ and you KNOW I had to serenade @VancityJax !!!!!”
She then shared a video of what happened on her Instagram Stories, writing: “Felt ALL THE FEELS when I heard this song. #PACEY4EVA.”
As Turner-Smith mouths the lyrics, Jackson asks her: “Is there something amusing you, babe?”
We apologise if this song is now stuck in your head for the rest of the day.
Images: Getty