Jodie Turner-Smith just had the perfect response to someone who asked the gender of her baby

The response is powerful for a number of reasons, especially in the same week that Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade shared social media posts supporting the transition of their daughter. In the US, some 3% of children identify as transgender or gender non-conforming, according to USA Today. Turner-Smith’s words were a powerful reminder that one of the best things a parent can do for their child is to support them during every step of their lives.

Turner-Smith also covered other aspects of pregnancy in her Twitter Q&A. In response to a question about whether she was enjoying being pregnant, Turner-Smith said yes, but she also added that she could only enjoy it fully because she has a helpful partner.

“If I didn’t have the love & support from my partner in this, I’d hate it,” she wrote. “I am in complete awe of women who go through this alone, go through this under duress, go through this without the many resources that I’m privileged to have. Pregnancy is hard and women are miraculous.”