Jodie Turner-Smith’s not about to let anyone shame her pregnant body

Look, we get it: we’ve been conditioned to believe that women’s bodies are a source of shame. That pregnant bellies – particularly those of non-white women (see the media’s ridiculously OTT response to Meghan Markle simply touching her clothed bump if you don’t believe us) – should be kept hidden. But the year is 2020, and women should never be slammed for enjoying and celebrating their bodies: we need more body confidence, not less.

As Annie Ridout – founder of parenting magazine The Early Hour – previously told Stylist: “We need to follow the pregnant woman’s lead. If she’s comfortable showing off her bump – great. If she wants to experience her pregnancy in private, and keep it off social media, this should also be fine.

“It’s important to support women on this journey towards becoming mothers – without criticism, and certainly without judgement.”

Hear, hear! Or, to quote my grandma for the millionth time, if you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all. We have more than enough hate on social media as it is, and, let’s face it, Turner-Smith has far more important things to do (such as, for example, hilariously live-tweeting the Baftas in their entirety) than respond to the likes of anyone who doesn’t agree with me.

Images: Getty