Coronavirus: you don’t need to be a Doctor Who fan to applaud Jodie Whittaker’s video message of hope
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Emergency transmission: Jodie Whittaker has a message to share from the Doctor Who Tardis, and it’s seriously comforting.
Full disclosure: I have never been a fan of Doctor Who. Despite gifting my mega-fan brother with games and merchandise every other Christmas, it’s just not my cuppa tea. But that doesn’t mean that a video shared by Jodie Whittaker – who is the first female Doctor of the series – didn’t seriously touch my heart yesterday. It was a message of hope in the time of coronavirus.
Whittaker filmed herself at home in character as the Doctor. She shared tips on how she copes in the Tardis during uncertain situations like the one the world currently finds itself in.
She said: “Oh, hi – this is an emergency transmission. If you see this, the Tardis must have detected an upsurge in psychological signals from somewhere in space and time. Basically: I think somebody somewhere might be a little bit worried.”
“I’m actually just self-isolating. Or, as I like to call it… hiding. From an army of Sontarans, but keep that to yourself.
“Now, here’s what I do in any worrying situation:
“1. Remember: you will get through this, and things will be alright. Even if they look uncertain. Even if your worried – darkness never prevails.
“2. Tell jokes, even bad ones, especially bad ones. I’m brilliant at bad ones.
“3. Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday. And I know you were super kind yesterday. Look out for each other. You won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbours, people you hardly know. And your family. Because in the end, we’re all family.
“4. Listen to science and listen to doctors, right? They’ve got your back.
“5. Stay strong, stay positive, you’ve got this, and I will see you very soon.
“6. Listen to science and listen to doctors, right? They’ve got your back.”
See: you don’t need to be a sci-fi fan to let those words soothe your anxieties and maybe even make you laugh for the first time in a week. And if you’re silently sobbing a tear of hope, don’t worry – I’m right there with you.
Words are what will bring a lot of us together over the coming months. So let’s pay attention to Whittaker’s and spread some kindness.
