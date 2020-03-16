Appearing on The View in February, Abrams addressed her presidential ambitions: “The first time I was on [The View] I got the question about running as VP during the primary, and I apparently famously said ‘no, because you don’t run for second in a primary’. However, because that conversation started, I’m not getting the question a lot from folks and the answer is of course, I would be honoured to run as vice president with the nominee.”

Harris, who has endorsed Biden as her chosen presidential candidate, is the firm favourite to be picked by him to be his running mate. Harris and Biden’s late son Beau were friends when both served as attorney generals (of California and Delaware, respectively), and though Harris and Biden had sparred during debates in the past, the two have a lot of mutual respect.

“Kamala – You’ve spent your whole career fighting for folks who’ve been written off and left behind – and no small part of that alongside Beau. From our family: thank you,” Biden wrote on Twitter in response to her endorsement.