“How the Joe Wicks PE lessons became an unlikely highlight of my lockdown experience”

The nation has fallen head over heels for the Wicks family. When the UK went into lockdown in March, Joe Wicks – also known as The Body Coach – started doing live PE lessons on his YouTube channel. The aim was to get families exercising together every morning at 9am, and it worked.

Within the first week, 15 million viewers around the world had watched the morning exercise sessions. His subscribers jumped from 800 thousand to 2.2 million, earning him a YouTube Gold Button plaque.

Wicks has continued to stream a morning workout every weekday morning ever since, and he won’t stop. The money he is raising from YouTube advertising revenue, which was around £200,000 at the last count, is being donated to NHS Trusts. He’s also selling tee-shirts to help with the fundraising.