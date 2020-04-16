ON RUSSELL BRAND’S PODCAST YOU WERE DISCUSSING MEDITATION, WHICH HE WAS SURPRISED YOU DIDN’T DO. HE WAS PERSUADING YOU TO TRY IT, HAVE YOU GIVEN IT A GO YET?

[Laughs] He texted me a link to a 30-minute YouTube video, like a guided meditation. I went to do it last night and ended up watching an episode of Tiger King with my wife Rosie – I just wanted to shut my brain off and watch some entertainment. But it’s in my diary today; so I’m really going to try. I know it’s one of those things that the more you practise, the more you get out of it. I’m very disciplined with food and fitness, but the meditation stuff I find quite challenging.

A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE THINKING ABOUT WHAT THEY WANT TO GET OUT OF LIFE AFTER THIS STRANGE PERIOD OF TIME. CAN YOU RELATE?

Yeah, because if I think back to what I’ve been doing since I started out as The Body Coach, and then it’s Lean In 15, and then a book deal… always this constant movement forward. I’ve never really stopped to actually acknowledge, what am I doing with my life? Like, am I generous enough? Am I kind enough with my time? Now I actually think: You are doing what you should be doing. You’re doing a 30-minute workout every day when you don’t need to be and you love it, and there’s people all around the world doing it. But I’m also thinking, what else can I do? I don’t want to do the PE thing and then it gets forgotten about. I want to change the education system in the UK forever. My mind has opened up and I’m thinking, how can I reach more people and help more people around the world?