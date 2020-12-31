Wicks became an overnight sensation and the saviour of lockdown when he began doing free daily workouts on YouTube earlier this year.

But until PE with Joe became a hit in March, plus the hit book that came before that, he wasn’t that well known. And like many people in a similar situation, the trainer’s lack of profile meant he was open to being exploited in the early stages of his career.

“Getting shirtless in the press wasn’t an ego thing,” Wicks tells The Times in a new interview, referring to the many shoots in which he has appeared without his top on.

“Even really respectable papers would say, ‘Come on, get your kit off and hold this broccoli.’”