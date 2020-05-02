Joe Wicks shares a message for NHS staff from his hospital bed (don’t worry, he’s OK)

Wicks recently joined editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski on the Working from Home with Stylist podcast, sharing tips on how to feel motivated in lockdown.

“If I could bottle motivation and give it away to the world it would just be the most incredible thing,” he told listeners. “I always say you have to remember that the motivation comes from the end of the workout.

“It’s when you’ve gone for a bike ride or a walk and you feel more energised afterwards. I know when I get up and do 20 minutes of exercise, I feel better for it. My mind clears, it kind of calms me down, I’m more patient because exercise is powerful… you can change your mental state through physical exercise. It is reminding yourself that you’re going to feel better just doing something.”

We wish Wicks a speedy recovery so that he feels better for more PE lessons!