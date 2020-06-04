On 3 June, John Boyega joined anti-racism protestors in London following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer.

The Star Wars actor, who has been vocal in his support of anti-racism and Black Lives Matter movements on social media, shared a rallying speech with protestors, reminding the crowd that they were a “physical representation” of the black people who had lost their lives to racist violence in the US and the UK.

“We are a physical representation of our support for George Floyd,” Boyega said. “We are a physical representation of our support for Sandra Bland. We are a physical representation of our support for Trayvon Martin. We are a physical representation of our support for Stephen Lawrence. For Mark Duggan.