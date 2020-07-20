The impact of these “inappropriate” headlines has already been felt on social media, where the conversation around Depp’s libel case is focused almost entirely upon whether or not his ex-wife, Amber Heard, was lying when she previously accused him of abuse.

And, as the trial enters its third week, we’ve no doubt the conversation will continue in this manner. After all, this is the week that Heard will be quizzed by Depp’s barrister, David Sherborne, over 14 allegations of domestic violence that The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), relies heavily upon in its defence of an April 2018 article that branded Depp a “wife beater”.

However, as Jess Phillips MP has noted in a powerful essay, Heard is not on trial here: NGN is. And the tabloids’ coverage of the case is sending the wrong message to domestic abuse victims.