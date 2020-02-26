Now 29, JoJo said she became convinced her label wasn’t releasing any of her new music to punish her because of “the way that I looked”. She recalled: “I remember being sat down in the Blackground office, and the president of the label being like, ‘We just want you to look as healthy as possible’. I was like, ‘I’m actually the picture of health. I actually look like a healthy girl who eats and is active. And I don’t think this is about my health. I think that you want me to be really skinny’.”

“And he’s like, ‘No, I wouldn’t say that,’ blah blah blah,” she continued. “But I ended up getting put with a nutritionist that had me on a 500-calorie a day diet, and I was on these injections that make you have no appetite.” She continued: “I was like, ‘Let me see how skinny I can get, because maybe then they’ll put out an album. Maybe I’m just so disgusting that no one wants to see me in a video and they can’t even look at me’. That’s really what I thought.”

The exchange left her feeling “that how I was must have been not enough”, she said. And as a result, the then-teen star began a quest for validation, turning to drugs and alcohol. “So I started getting really fucked up, drinking, making out with strangers, looking for validation and attention and looking to feel pretty, looking to feel good, to feel worthy,” she said. “There were definitely nights that I stumbled out of clubs and that I blacked out. I was just completely reckless, did not care. I needed to be buzzed to feel okay. I would go to the edge, stand on my tiptoes on the edge and then come back.”