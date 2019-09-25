Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness only continues to prove why he’s exactly the role-model this world needs in 2019.

After revealing his is living with HIV in an interview with The New York Times last week, the hairdresser and reality TV star has now responded to questions about his health in an interview the TODAY show, making it clear that he is “thriving”.

“I’ve picked up figure skating! I’ve done nothing but get cuter and be able to work harder, longer hours,” Van Ness said of the period since his diagnosis. “I just feel like I’m thriving.”

Van Ness also pointed out that he currently has “an undetectable viral load” – the measurement of how much of the virus is currently in a patient’s blood stream (an undetectable status is widely accepted to mean the virus is untransmittable). He described how he takes a daily pill to manage the levels of the virus in his body, and visits his doctor every three months to make sure nothing has changed.