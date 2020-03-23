Jorja Smith
Remarkable Women Awards: Jorja Smith wins Musician of the Year

Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards celebrates the incredible Jorja Smith.

In one album Jorja Smith made herself a crucial part of the music scene. Her addictive 2018 debut Lost & Found emotively unpicked topics such as young love and taking time to be alone as well as gun crime, and within weeks of its release it had gained a cult following.

Her songs have that magic quality that makes you want to close your eyes and open your lungs, belted out her experiences as loudly and fiercely as if they were your own.

To say we’re incredibly excited to see what she does next is an understatement.

Remarkable Women Awards 2020: the full list of winners

Accepting her award, Smith told Stylist: “I am so lucky to be surrounded by many remarkable women, but the most special one is my mum. I owe her so much; she’s shown me how to be independent and follow my dreams. I wouldn’t be the woman I am today without her. 

“You can’t be anyone else but yourself. Keep learning, working, trying, dreaming and believing. Push to be the best version of yourself. It’s so lovely to be recognised by Stylist and it’s more important than ever that we celebrate our successes and treat each other with respect and kindness.”

REMARKABLE WOMEN AWARDS 2020: FULL WINNERS LIST

Sharon Horgan: Woman of the Year

Fearne Cotton: The Hope & Grace award for Mental Health Advocate

Waad Al-Kateab: The Remarkable Strength award

Jorja Smith: Musician of the Year

Samira Ahmed: The Glass Ceiling award

Margaret Atwood: Icon of the Year

Sinead Burke: Change-Maker of the Year

Caroline Criado Perez: Equality Champion of the Year

Dina Asher-Smith: Sports Star of the Year

Adwoa Aboah: Mentor of the Year

Sian Clifford: Actor of the Year

Lizzie Carr: Inspiration of the Year

Remarkable Women Awards 2020

Picture: Leah Abbott

