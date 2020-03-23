In one album Jorja Smith made herself a crucial part of the music scene. Her addictive 2018 debut Lost & Found emotively unpicked topics such as young love and taking time to be alone as well as gun crime, and within weeks of its release it had gained a cult following.

Her songs have that magic quality that makes you want to close your eyes and open your lungs, belted out her experiences as loudly and fiercely as if they were your own.

To say we’re incredibly excited to see what she does next is an understatement.