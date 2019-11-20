Joséphine de La Baume on training herself to forget her greatest loves

What is the meaning of life?

Love. And experiencing as much of it as possible in a lifetime. That doesn’t mean just romantic love. Also, creativity, but I think any sort of creativity is made more meaningful with love.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

A lot.

Where is your happy place?

In the mountains in Switzerland where I used to go with my grandmother. It’s nostalgic because I no longer have my grandmother around. It is very picturesque.

Nature or nurture?

Nurture, especially if you go back to the first question, I think you can equate the meaning of life to nurture.