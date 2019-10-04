The first single I ever bought…

London Calling by the Clash with Armageddon Time on the B side. If I brought that when it came out, I would have lost my mind. It has to be one of the most pivotal song of its time. As a teenager/child I was also obsessed with Kate Nash, I remember when I first discovered her, I was sat down in front of MTV and Foundations came on and I was blown away.

The first gig I went to…

Was Dub Pistols in Clapham or Brixton with my Dad when I was seven. I ended up falling asleep during it. Although I can fall asleep anywhere, it’s kind of shocking, so it was nothing bad on them.

The first time I knew music was my future…

I used to go to a Catholic state school for the first eight years of my life and all we used to do was sing hymns but then this guy came to the school and did a jazz and blues workshop. I had never heard that kind of music before, the guy made us sing an old American blues song and I remember thinking yes! I wanted to sit at the front and do all the hardest parts to all the songs. I was really eager to be involved. Understanding those songs, their weight, what they meant and where they came from was a moment that changed my perspective towards music.