Here we are again, eh? The tabloids have, with nary a word of confirmation from Jude Law or his wife Phillippa Coan, announced that she is pregnant. This means that, if anyone’s counting, the actor is due to become a father for the sixth time. Hurrah for him!

As we’ve pointed out before, baby news – verified baby news, that is – is a blessing, especially in our current 24/7 news cycle of doom. So we completely get why media outlets have leapt upon this shred of hope like dogs on a bone.

But, while we’re rolling our eyes extravagantly at the fact that they’ve run the story without waiting for Law or Coan to confirm that they’re expecting a child, we can’t help but be surprised by the congratulatory tone they’ve all struck when falling over themselves to report on this celebrity news scoop.