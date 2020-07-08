Judi Dench is the lockdown TikTok hero we didn’t know we needed – and she “loves” it
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Dame Judi Dench has mastered TikTok during lockdown, and she’s just opened up about how much she “loves” her stardom on there.
TikTok is the generation Z social media platform that you either get or don’t get.
Let’s face it, most millennials probably fall into the latter camp. So, just in case you’re still unsure of what TikTok actually is: it’s an app used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos.
And for many, it’s actually been a great tool throughout lockdown.
Comedian Sarah Cooper has used it to share hilarious impressions of Donald Trump, which have a serious message behind them. The Stylist beauty team has trialled many an inventive hair trend shared on there. And Lizzo continues to update us with videos on body positivity that we love and need.
In a perhaps surprising move, it’s also been the app of choice for esteemed stage and screen actor, Judi Dench.
Yes, Dench and her grandson have been lighting up the app with dance routine videos. She discussed her love of the app during an interview with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday 7 July.
“I’ve never been on the internet ever, until during lockdown… I love TikTok stardom, I love it more than anything.
“My grandson kind of made me do it. So I was rehearsing very hard. He said, “We can’t do this until we’ve got it right’. And quite right! And so we had to keep going all the time.
“It was completely new to me, I knew nothing about TikTok.”
Last month, Dench also talked about how doing the videos had “saved my life”.
In a Channel 4 News interview, she explained to Cathy Newman: “Every day is so unchartered…
“You wake up and wonder what day it is, and then you wonder what date it is, and sometimes what month.
“And then you think, ‘What do I do today?’ and if the prospect is, ‘Well, what is there to do today?’ I’ve done a bit of painting and I’ve talked to friends and rehearsed my TikTok and done it with Sam.”
In the same interview, the actor also shared some powerful words on the future of the performing arts industry, calling for action to be taken on saving it.
“These are theatres that we rely on and it’s a desperate feeling,” she said. “Will they ever open again? I don’t know – certainly I’m sure not in my lifetime…”
From TikTok videos to fighting for theatres, Dench is clearly the lockdown hero we all need.
Images: Getty