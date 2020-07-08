Judi Dench is the lockdown TikTok hero we didn’t know we needed – and she “loves” it

TikTok is the generation Z social media platform that you either get or don’t get.

Let’s face it, most millennials probably fall into the latter camp. So, just in case you’re still unsure of what TikTok actually is: it’s an app used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos.

And for many, it’s actually been a great tool throughout lockdown.

Comedian Sarah Cooper has used it to share hilarious impressions of Donald Trump, which have a serious message behind them. The Stylist beauty team has trialled many an inventive hair trend shared on there. And Lizzo continues to update us with videos on body positivity that we love and need.