Remember the woman who flipped off Trump? She’s now an elected politician

Briskman has said that her moment of viral presidential protest, and subsequent firing, served as her motivation to enter politics. She first started working at a polling booth before working on a congressional campaign for Jennifer Wexton.

But this year she launched a campaign of her own, standing for a seat on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. She ran on a platform of community issues, given that she had lived in the county for 20 years and had been involved in local governance through scouts and the PTA.

“I didn’t necessarily want to lean on that [viral moment] because voters want to hear you talk about the issues that they care about,” she told NPR. “I did hear some people say ‘Oh thank God you’re a Democrat, I’ll vote for you no matter what’… If it did come up, the Trump administration, which it did – quite a bit – I did say ‘This is who I am, you might know me from this photograph.’ And a lot of people did and I think it helped a little bit. But mostly we focussed on the local issues and the gap between his current supervisor’s values and the values of her district.”