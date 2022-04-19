Pretty Woman, The Runaway Bride, Notting Hill, My Best Friend’s Wedding: Julia Roberts is the undisputed queen of the quirky 90s romcom.

However, it’s not escaped fans noticing that it’s been a pretty long time since we last saw her in such a role, with perhaps 2010’s Eat Pray Love and Valentine’s Day her most recent outings in the genre.

Roberts isn’t just incredibly talented, as evidenced by her impressive roster of Academy, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards. She brings a signature warmth to even the spikiest of roles, turning cynical sex worker Vivian and flighty Maggie Carpenter into beloved characters, making her the ideal romantic lead.