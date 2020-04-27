Anyone else have a feeling this podcast is going to be “practically perfect in every way”?

With so many of us struggling to sleep during the coronavirus lockdown, it makes sense that many of us have been poring through the many podcasts and radio programmes on offer in order to find something that might lull into a peaceful slumber. Personally, though, we think having a bedtime story read to us by Dame Julie Andrews – oh she of The Sound Of Music and Mary Poppins fame – might prove the best solution.

Alongside her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, Andrews has written over 30 children’s books, and her new podcast offers subscribers the opportunity to snuggle down and hear those same stories read in a very familiar, ultra-melodic voice. Speaking about Julie’s Library: Story Time With Julie Andrews, Andrews has said: “As a child, I read anything and everything I could get my hands on. There was no greater joy for me than to curl up with a good read. Books transported me away from the World War II Blitz and into the realm of my imagination and other worlds and ideas. “When I became a parent, I passed the love of reading on to my children.” Andrews continued: “My daughter and I have co-authored over 30 books for children and young adults, and our shared passion for the power of storytelling, literacy, and the arts remains fervent. “It is our hope that the stories and ideas we share on Julie’s Library will provide family listening pleasure, inspire meaningful conversations, and be a trusted resource for literary enjoyment and learning.”

Andrews finished by saying: “At this extraordinary time, with families confined to their homes and in need of creative content and learning support, we have accelerated the show’s launch in order to bring it to audiences as soon as possible.” While the podcast is ostensibly aimed at children, it’s been proven time and time again that bedtime stories are conducive to a good night’s sleep. Why? Well, first of all, lying in a darkened room lets your melatonin do its thing – and lying with your eyes closed is vital to getting to sleep. Secondly, as a more passive activity than reading, your thoughts have the license to wander into those random thoughts that act as a precursor to dreams. Thirdly, listening to a bedtime story may subliminally take you back to those soothing childhood sensations of calm and security. Considering all of the above, then, it seems well-worth subscribing to Julie’s Library: Story Time With Julie Andrews.

From 29 April, six episodes will be available with new installments added weekly. In the meantime though, we’ve rounded up 13 soothing podcasts to help you nod off in no time.

