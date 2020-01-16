Kaitlyn Dever talks diversity, representation and her hilarious run-in with Tom Hanks

Who did you look up to growing up?

Sandra Bullock is a big one for me. And I really admire Charlize Theron and Regina King.

Awards season is a reminder that there’s still a way to go in terms of representation for women, people of colour and LGBTQ+ people. What’s your perspective on that?

There’s definitely room for improvement. The past few years I’ve worked with so many female directors, but also female camera operators. I grew up going to set and I saw only male camera operators. There seemed like this stigma against women, like they weren’t able to do that job. But they are perfectly able and I’ve been seeing more and more women in every department, and also female friends joining forces to make movies.

Both of your big projects from 2019 had a majority female cast and crew. How did that affect your work on Unbelievable?

It was definitely really helpful. We had a lot of amazing men on set, too, but it’s great because women are naturally more comfortable around each other and given the subject matter, to me, as an actor, it was really helpful to have that female energy and support during the difficult first three episodes [which depict the assault and aftermath]. It was the hardest work I’ve ever done in my life and important to tell that story from the female voice as well.

What was the most important thing to get right for you?

What Marie was going through is unimaginable. I got lost in the emotion of it. I didn’t intend on doing that. I just felt so bad and so heartbroken by the story. What she went through was something that no one should ever have to go through and will affect her for the rest of her life. It felt important to see the struggle of covering; covering the sadness and the deceit she felt in not being believed.