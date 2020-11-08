Kamala Harris’ most inspiring quotes on ambition, leadership and breaking barriers

Harris continued: “I’m thinking about her and about the generations of women — Black Women, Asian, White, Latina, and Native American women throughout our nation’s history who have paved the way for this moment tonight. Women who fought and sacrificed so much for equality, liberty, and justice for all, including the Black women, who are too often overlooked, but so often prove that they are the backbone of our democracy.”

“What a testament it is to Joe’s character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exists in our country and select a woman as his vice president. But while I may be the first woman in this office, I won’t be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

On making your voice heard

One of the most iconic moments from the 2020 election campaign came during Harris’ debate with the current vice president Mike Pence when the latter tried to speak over one of Harris’ arguments.

Her response? “Mr vice president, I’m speaking. If you don’t mind letting me finish, then we can have a conversation.”

On ambition

Before Joe Biden selected Harris to be his running mate, the Californian senator faced a number of personal attacks related to whether or not she would be a trustworthy partner – but Harris was having none of it.

Speaking at the Black Girls Lead 2020 conference, she said: “There will be a resistance to your ambition, there will be people who say to you, ‘You are out of your lane.’

“They are burdened by only having the capacity to see what has always been instead of what can be – but don’t let that burden you.”