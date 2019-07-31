Harris wants to make this plan a reality in the space of a decade. “At the end of this ten-year transition, every American will be a part of this new Medicare system,” Harris wrote on Medium. “They will get insurance either through the new public Medicare plan or a Medicare plan offered by a private insurer within that system.”

This is of particular importance for women and Harris’ healthcare platform goes hand-in-hand with her one on abortion rights. “Every woman deserves safe, affordable access to comprehensive reproductive health care,” Harris has tweeted, “including abortion.”

Harris’ healthcare plan has drawn some criticism, most notably from her Democratic opponents. Bernie Sanders, who ran his campaign on the platform of Medicare For All without any recourse to private insurers, says that Harris’ plan is tantamount to fence-sitting.

“First of all, I like Kamala,” Sanders told CNN. “She’s a friend of mine, but her plan is not Medicare for All. What Medicare for All understands is that health care is a human right and the function of a sane health care system is not to make sure that insurance companies and drug companies make tens of billions of dollars in profit. The function of Medicare for All is to guarantee health care to all people as soon as possible.”