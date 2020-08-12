After four years of Donald Trump’s presidency, the increasing calls for real change under the Black Lives Matter movement, and a backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, the US election feels more important than ever in 2020.

California’s Senator Kamala Harris was a presidential hopeful before dropping out of the race last December. But Joe Biden, who is running for Democratic presidency, has just confirmed that he has chosen Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. It comes after Biden swore he would announce a woman on his ticket.