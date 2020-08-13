Kamala Harris made history yesterday as she became the first woman of colour to be nominated for the vice president role. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden confirmed the news after swearing that he would announce a woman on his ticket – and it’s safe to say people were excited about his choice.

Harris – the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India – has been a favourite among Democratic voters for a while now. She started off the race as a presidential candidate but dropped out in December, saying she did not have enough funding to continue.