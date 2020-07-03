Kate Beckinsale brilliantly responds to age-gap relationship critics

Earlier this week, Beckinsale decided to share a video with her followers on social media. The clip, riffing on the fact everyone’s been trapped in lockdown since what feels like forever, sees the actor lying on the floor next to her cat.

As Everybody In The Club, All Eyes On Us blares out in the background, Beckinsale – who, just like her cat, is decked out in googly eyes – bobs her head in time to the beat.

“Nightclubs are closed but we have googly eyes,” she captioned the video.

“Mostly it’s the same, except less risk of illness and no one has weed all over the ladies’ loo seat.”

Check it out: