The response to Kate Beckinsale’s Weinstein story is victim-blaming, plain and simple

Beckinsale’s story is terrifying: a window into an industry that as recently as 2017 – which was when the #MeToo movement kicked off and the New York Times published its first article exposing Weinstein as a serial sexual predator – was peopled with abusive men in positions of power.

Her experience, as she noted, was not criminal. She is not one of the 15 women who have accused Weinstein of rape. (A further 94 women have said that Weinstein either sexually harassed them or was inappropriate towards them and Beckinsale is one of that number. The list also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne and Angelina Jolie, among many others.)

And yet her story is important. It matters that she shared it. It speaks to widespread abuse that goes beyond the physical. It tells of an industry that treated its female employees as the property of men in power. But the comment section on her Instagram post is flooded with victim-blaming responses.

“Too little, too late,” one person responded. (“Cheers,” Beckinsale responded.) Another said: “Interesting story, but why talk of it now? Sympathy?” Added another: “And you only decide to go public with this now? Was it about your career and the money?” One commenter said: “As a woman I see your behaviour as enabling him… Sorry. It’s awful what you suffered but why wait all this time to make public statement.”