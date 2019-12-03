Kate Beckinsale just expertly shut down the man who said she was having a “mid-life crisis”
Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
No one is quicker on the draw with a one-liner than Beckinsale, who had the best response to the troll who accused her of going through a “mid-life crisis” on Instagram.
Here at Stylist, we colour ourselves big Kate Beckinsale fans.
Thanks to her whip-smart one-liners and her endearingly self-deprecating humour, we are Team Kate, all the way.
And the star’s perfect response to recent “ageist” comments on her Instagram is just another reason why.
Beckinsale has been on holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico and – by the looks of her Instagram feed – is in her element. She looks happy, healthy and a lot warmer than the rest of us.
She shared photos of the trip on social media, which, of course, included the witty captions we have come to expect.
“Out of office,” she captioned one. On another: “What makes us human? Having to confront our own mortality, questioning our origins through philosophy, religion and science. And the fact that if we wear white bikini bottoms we will, within the hour, sit on a chocolate ice.”
Now, for most of us, this is the exact kind of content we come to Instagram for: escapism, sprinkled with humour. What’s not to love?
But, as Beckinsale well knows, haters will always find something to whip themselves into a faux frenzy over – and this time was no exception.
However, when one troll accused the star of “having a mid life crisis or something”, Beckinsale had the best response: “Oh, I think that’s because you’re an annoying asshole,” she replied.
Many of her 3.6 million followers applauded the clapback to the “ageist” and “embarrassing” comments. Of course, no one is quicker on the draw with a one-liner than Beckinsale.
If a hater comes for her, she is there with a comeback immediately, and has previously shut down trolls who took aim at everything from her dating life to her red carpet style and parenting.
From where we’re standing the actress has a retort for everything, and this petty troll was no exception. Hey, if this is what a “mid-life crisis” looks like, then sign us up.
Image: Getty