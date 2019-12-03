Kate Beckinsale just expertly shut down the man who said she was having a “mid-life crisis”

Here at Stylist, we colour ourselves big Kate Beckinsale fans.

Thanks to her whip-smart one-liners and her endearingly self-deprecating humour, we are Team Kate, all the way.

And the star’s perfect response to recent “ageist” comments on her Instagram is just another reason why.

Beckinsale has been on holiday in Los Cabos, Mexico and – by the looks of her Instagram feed – is in her element. She looks happy, healthy and a lot warmer than the rest of us.

She shared photos of the trip on social media, which, of course, included the witty captions we have come to expect.