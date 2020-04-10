Kate Garraway thanks “extraordinary” NHS for keeping her husband alive, in moving TV tribute

“I’m afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time,” Garraway said this morning, in an update on Draper’s condition read out live on air by her co-presenter Ben Shephard.

“The NHS team who are working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.

“I also know that they are working just as hard on all the patients in their care,” she added. “It is hard to find the right words because thank you alone just doesn’t seem enough but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would also want to if he could.”