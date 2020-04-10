Kate Garraway thanks “extraordinary” NHS for keeping her husband alive, in moving TV tribute
Anna Brech
- Anna Brech
- Published
Kate Garraway has shared a heartfelt thank you to the NHS, who are supporting her husband in intensive care as he continues to be critically ill with coronavirus.
Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has paid tribute to the “dedication and bravery” of the NHS as she shared news of her husband, Derek Draper, who is critically ill in hospital with coronavirus.
In an emotional message read out on the show this morning, Garraway said it was “excruciatingly worrying” time for her family, and referred to the “torture” of seeing loved ones struggle.
Draper, a political aide to former Labour cabinet minister Peter Mandelson, was admitted to an intensive care ward last week.
Garraway and the couple’s two children, Darcey, 14, and 11-year-old William, went into isolation at home as events unfolded, and the presenter also started to display mild symptoms.
“I’m afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time,” Garraway said this morning, in an update on Draper’s condition read out live on air by her co-presenter Ben Shephard.
“The NHS team who are working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.
“I also know that they are working just as hard on all the patients in their care,” she added. “It is hard to find the right words because thank you alone just doesn’t seem enough but I do thank them with all my heart as I know Derek would also want to if he could.”
Garraway said she had been bombarded with messages of support, which were “comforting and wonderful to read” during quieter moments.
“I am very aware that I’m not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands of families everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus,” she said.
“I want to send a message of love and support to all of you going through this. You are not alone, we must all stand together and support each other.”
The presenter said she was praying to be able to share some positive news soon.
Garraway’s co-stars on Good Morning Britain shared messages of support after she went public with the news that her husband had coronavirus last week.
“I can say this horrendous situation has brought the coronavirus crisis sharply into the hearts of all of us,” Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter. “My love and prayers to Kate and Derek.”
Susanna Reid simply tweeted, “All my love to Kate and Derek.”
