From Fools Gold and Bride Wars to Almost Famous, Kate Hudson’s 20-year career has been filled with roles that bring audiences joy.

In a Bafta a Life In Pictures interview on Friday 16 December, Hudson herself reflected on some of her most iconic characters and revealed whether a sequel for her most beloved film, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, is in the works.

The film, first released in 2003, has been given a new lease of life recently via TikTok, which Hudson says is a strange sensation. “I mean my son is nineteen and you know the other day he was saying that all the girls he follows on TikTok are doing this [How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days] thing, he’s like, ‘Mom I mean, it’s kind of annoying. I hate to say it.’ And I was like, aww – and I thought, wow, this still has such a life, you know,” she told the audience.

And when asked whether she’d consider a How To Lose A Guy… sequel alongside co-star Matthew McConaughey, the actor didn’t rule it out.