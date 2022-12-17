Kate Hudson just revealed she’d be up for a How To Lose A Guy in 10 Day sequel
Reflecting on the most iconic roles of her career, Kate Hudson shared that she would take part in a How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days sequel “if the story was good”.

From Fools Gold and Bride Wars to Almost Famous, Kate Hudson’s 20-year career has been filled with roles that bring audiences joy. 

In a Bafta a Life In Pictures interview on Friday 16 December, Hudson herself reflected on some of her most iconic characters and revealed whether a sequel for her most beloved film, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, is in the works.

The film, first released in 2003, has been given a new lease of life recently via TikTok, which Hudson says is a strange sensation. “I mean my son is nineteen and you know the other day he was saying that all the girls he follows on TikTok are doing this [How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days] thing, he’s like, ‘Mom I mean, it’s kind of annoying. I hate to say it.’ And I was like, aww – and I thought, wow, this still has such a life, you know,” she told the audience.

And when asked whether she’d consider a How To Lose A Guy… sequel alongside co-star Matthew McConaughey, the actor didn’t rule it out.

Hudson and McConaughey in 2003
“I mean not in the not in the works, you know,” she confirmed, before adding: “Matthew and I always say if there was a great story there, I think we would do it, you know? It would just have to be a good story and it’s hard to make a good rom-com. I mean, I think people have this sort of conception that it’s sort of like easy and… But to get a story right to make it actually work, is challenging.”

We can only hope.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hudson described the immediate chemistry her and McConaughey had on-set, which led to their later collaboration on Fools Gold in 2008.

“What happened was when I met Matthew I was like, ‘Oh yeah, like I want to hang out with this guy,’” she admitted. “We had that energy together that I wanted to play with him, you know? But I felt this sort of energy that felt kinetic.”

“We have a competitive spirit together. We’re both super athletic and we like to push each other… I love Matthew’s commitment to everything; like, he just puts everything in, and I just I was like, that’s the energy.”

Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA

Speaking about her character, Birdie, a scandal-ridden fashion designer in the upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hudson explained that the experience “nourished every part of [her] as an actor”.

“I mean Birdie was so on the page and I’m just so happy he [director Rian Johnson] wanted me to bring her to life,” she shared. “And when you’re in the hands of great filmmakers like Rian you just feel so safe. I feel so happy that he wanted me to come play that part. It just felt like ‘oh thank you’.

Glass Onion production still, featuring Kathryn Hahn as Claire, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Edward Norton as Myles, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel, and Kate Hudson as Birdie.
“I remember Kurt [Russell, her step-father] saying that if you’re lucky, like once every ten years, you get that great experience of the movie that you couldn’t wait to do with the people that you couldn’t. I mean, he feels that way with [Quentin] Tarantino, like he could, you know every part of it was just nourishing and for me Glass Onion just nourished every part of me as an actor. I just felt like I was given material that I could play with.”

BAFTA a Life in Pictures is supported by TCL.

Images: Jeff Spicer/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA/Netflix