SNL’s Kate McKinnon reaction to meeting Beyoncé is so relatable
- Jessica Rapana
Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon has recalled meeting Beyoncé at the Golden Globes and yes, even celebrities get starstruck in the presence of the “king and queen of America”.
It’s hard to imagine how you would react to coming face-to-face with Beyoncé. What do you say, for example, and exactly how much fangirling is too much?
Well, even celebrities aren’t immune from these anxieties, according to Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon, who found herself in this very situation.
At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, the Bombshell star was seated at the same table as the “king and queen of America”, who legend has it even brought their own Champagne to the gig – the ultimate power move.
“My sister and I found out we were going to be at their table and started panicking and making a list of what we can say,” McKinnon recalled to Ellen DeGeneres, who was seated at the same table, during an appearance on DeGeneres’ talk show this week. “We live in one-bedroom apartments in New York City. What can we say? ‘Do you use Hello Fresh’? What kind of milk do you drink?’”
McKinnon continued: “I mean the table we were at – well you’re there and you are to me, everything, and then Portia [de Rossi, Ellen’s wife], everything. And then we had Carol Burnett, you know, American legend. And then there was also Beyonce and Jay-Z at the table, which, I mean, they’re the king and queen of America, they were unbelievably gracious.”
Relatably, when McKinnon did come face-to-face with the iconic couple, she found herself completely starstruck. “So my sister went right over and had balls of steel and Beyonce was so nice and I was just such a, I just pretended I had something on my pants,” she said. ”So I blew it. I blew it.”
When DeGeneres pointed our that McKinnon should be used to being around celebrities due to her role on SNL, she clarified: “Not Beyonce.”
“We all know that’s different. We all know.”
Image: Getty (edited)