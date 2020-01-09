SNL’s Kate McKinnon reaction to meeting Beyoncé is so relatable

It’s hard to imagine how you would react to coming face-to-face with Beyoncé. What do you say, for example, and exactly how much fangirling is too much?

Well, even celebrities aren’t immune from these anxieties, according to Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon, who found herself in this very situation.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, the Bombshell star was seated at the same table as the “king and queen of America”, who legend has it even brought their own Champagne to the gig – the ultimate power move.