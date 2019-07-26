Kate Middleton really isn’t here for those ageist Botox rumours – and can you blame her?

A shrewd business owner would be well aware of ‘the Kate effect’, which is the term used to describe the fact that, when the duchess wears an item of clothing, dons an accessory or uses a beauty product, it increases the desirability among 38% of shoppers.

As such, they would never be willing to definitively deny that one the most influential members of the Royal Family is a client – even if, y’know, she isn’t. Instead, they’d say something vague and noncommittal. Something along the lines of “we have non-disclosure agreements where we can’t disclose our high-end clients”, in a bid to make people think that Kate might be one of them. Ugh.

Naturally, this ongoing commentary birthed a string of stories, all about what baby Botox is, the benefits of using it over regular non-baby Botox, and contact details for the spa in question (nothing like a bit of free publicity, eh?). About the fact that “Kate doesn’t NEED Botox”, because she has a “naturally youthful appearance” anyway.

And so women all over the world were subjected to another wave of conflicting – but similarly toxic – beauty standards. They were simultaneously informed that to use Botox is bad, but that not to use Botox is worse. That ageing is a form of failure, but that using anti-ageing products or procedures is even more so.

Basically, it was the tabloid equivalent of that iconic scene from HBO’s Game of Thrones: “Shame, shame, shame, shame…”