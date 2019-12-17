Kate Middleton and Mary Berry are the TV dream team you never knew you needed

When TV royalty meets its real-life match, the results are bound to be pretty epic – and so it was as Mary Berry teamed up with Kate Middleton for a Christmas baking special on the BBC last night.

The pair were joined by The Great British Bake Off champion Nadiya Hussain and Kate’s husband Prince William, as they toured UK charities and put festive recipes to the test in A Very Berry Christmas.

However, it was the chemistry between the show’s two protagonists that really caught people’s eye on Twitter.