With an Oscar and multiple Academy Awards, Emmys and Baftas under her belt, there’s no doubt that Kate Winslet is one of the most celebrated and beloved actors of a generation.

But in a new interview, the 47-year-old recalled a moment from earlier in her 25-year career when she was told to accept that she would be typecast because of her weight.

“It can be extremely negative,” she told The Sunday Times about being body shamed within the industry. “People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with.”