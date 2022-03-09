Kate Winslet took a year off after filming Mare Of Easttown for the most relatable reason
While Mare Of Easttown was a standout series success, Kate Winslet had to take some time away to recover after filming the detective drama.
Among all of the stellar television releases of last year, one drama reigned supreme in the way it had us itching to watch every episode.
Mare Of Easttown may have just been a crime drama but it was full of grit, twists and turns that we still think about today. Since airing, it has landed a staggering 16 Emmy nominations, not least because of Kate Winslet’s acclaimed performance as Mare Sheehan.
The hard-nosed and often enigmatic detective was just one of the main draws of the unpredictable series and Winslet consistently wowed us. Now, though, she’s revealed that the role led her to take a step back from acting.
In a recent interview with Variety, Winslet said: “I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from Mare Of Easttown. It was good to have a bit of a reset.”
Winslet has previously spoken about the emotional toll of playing Mare, so it’s understandable that such a role warranted an extended leave from the acting world. She continued: “But I love my job, and I’m really ready to throw myself back into it.”
In an age of burnout – of all kinds – Winslet’s candid attitude is a reminder to us all that sometimes, the best thing for it is to simply take a step back, if possible. Switching off from work is something we all struggle with, but a break away from it can often be the invigoration we need.
Winslet says: “For an actor, there’s nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors. I am craving that again. But I’ve got heaps going on this year so I’m excited to get going.”
In terms of next projects, Winslet’s next role is a bit of a bucket list moment for her as she’ll be working alongside Andrea Riseborough (The Death Of Stalin), someone she’s “longed to work with for some time”.
She added: “I have always admired her work. She is entirely different, truthful and compelling in everything she does. I find her riveting to watch. She is unselfconscious and damn funny, too.
“She and I [are] working together later this year and I truly cannot wait.”
In terms of Mare Of Easttown, fans will just have to wait and see if the series will be picked up for a second instalment. Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that she’d have to ask herself some questions before stepping into Mare’s shoes again.
She said: “I also have to figure out – can I do it? Could I go through it all again?”
“It did cost me a lot emotionally to be her, and I just have to figure out if I can summon all that up again and do it all again. It was a ride, that’s for sure – but we’ll see.”
Let’s hope that the year away from acting may just be the driving force Winslet needs to entertain the possibility of playing Mare again. We shall wait and see…
Image: Getty