In terms of next projects, Winslet’s next role is a bit of a bucket list moment for her as she’ll be working alongside Andrea Riseborough (The Death Of Stalin), someone she’s “longed to work with for some time”.

She added: “I have always admired her work. She is entirely different, truthful and compelling in everything she does. I find her riveting to watch. She is unselfconscious and damn funny, too.

“She and I [are] working together later this year and I truly cannot wait.”

In terms of Mare Of Easttown, fans will just have to wait and see if the series will be picked up for a second instalment. Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed that she’d have to ask herself some questions before stepping into Mare’s shoes again.