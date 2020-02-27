When congresswoman Katie Hill was forced to resign last year, after her nude photos were circulated online, her farewell speech went viral.

The former California representative, who was investigated by the House of Representatives over claims she had a sexual relationship with one of her staff members, delivered a passionate indictment about revenge porn, calling out the “double standard” on women’s sexual behaviour.

“I’m stepping down, but I refuse to let this experience scare off other women who dare to take risks, who dare to step into this light, who dare to be powerful,” she said at the time.