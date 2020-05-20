This week’s episode of Working from Home with Stylist is available to download and listen to now.
Week seven of Stylist’s podcast – Working from Home with Stylist – is here and this week the team are talking the future of the office, with flexible working front and centre, and self-discovery podcasts. Editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and editor-at-large Alix Walker are joined by author, presenter and campaigner Mother Pukka, aka Anna Whitehouse, Katie Piper and author Maggie O’Farrell.
This week Katie Piper shares her favourite self-discovery podcasts, and kicked things off with Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place. “She always has brilliant guests and it feels really intimate. She really gets the best from those guests.
“It’s a lot of life advice. My favourite episode recently was with Jada Pinkett Smith who talked really openly and in depth about lots of feminist issues.”
Fearne’s podcast is one of our absolute favourites here at Stylist, so we couldn’t agree more. Scroll down to listen to Working from Home with Stylist and hear Katie finish her list.
Also in the podcast this week, author, presenter and campaigner Mother Pukka, aka Anna Whitehouse, explains why she wants flexible working for all and author Maggie O’Farrell reveals what her life is like working from home.
And for those missing the print edition, a digital edition of Stylist magazine has also been made available on the Apple News+ subscription channel, with a stand-alone app launching for this week's issue.
