Week seven of Stylist’s podcast – Working from Home with Stylist – is here and this week the team are talking the future of the office, with flexible working front and centre, and self-discovery podcasts. Editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski and editor-at-large Alix Walker are joined by author, presenter and campaigner Mother Pukka, aka Anna Whitehouse, Katie Piper and author Maggie O’Farrell.

This week Katie Piper shares her favourite self-discovery podcasts, and kicked things off with Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place. “She always has brilliant guests and it feels really intimate. She really gets the best from those guests.

“It’s a lot of life advice. My favourite episode recently was with Jada Pinkett Smith who talked really openly and in depth about lots of feminist issues.”

Fearne’s podcast is one of our absolute favourites here at Stylist, so we couldn’t agree more. Scroll down to listen to Working from Home with Stylist and hear Katie finish her list.