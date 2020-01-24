Katie Piper just shared a video about visible hate, and it’s an essential watch

There’s a reason Katie Piper was named Mentor of the Year at last year’s inaugural Remarkable Women Awards. For many women, Piper is someone to look to for strength and inspiration, a person who has overcome immense trauma in her life and uses that exact journey to inspire, educate and change the lives of others.

She regularly shares messages about tackling self-doubt, practicing kindness and beating the bullies. That’s why the latest video that she has shared on her Instagram is so powerful and important.