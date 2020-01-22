Katie Sowers is used to trailblazing.

She was, for starters, the first ever openly gay NFL coach and only the second woman in the NFL to be appointed to a full-time coaching position.

Now, after the recent win of her team – the San Francisco 49ers – the history-making assistant coach is set to become the first woman and first openly gay coach to head to the Super Bowl next month on 2 February.

Sharing a video of her team celebrating on Instagram, Sowers wrote: “Takin our talents to south beach [sic].”