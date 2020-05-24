Perry’s words are a powerful reminder of the amount of work that goes on behind the scenes in recovery from depression. It’s easy to assume that recovery is linear, but Perry’s words highlight how living with a mental health condition is an ongoing process – that to maintain her mental health is to continue to put the work in, no matter where her head is at.

If anything, Perry’s experience should serve as a reminder to us all that living with a mental health condition requires constant monitoring, attention and treatment (whether that’s therapy, medication or self-care) – and it’s OK if your recovery journey isn’t as quick or straightforward as someone else’s.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on mental health charity Mind’s website or see the NHS’ list of mental health helplines.

Samaritans operates a 24-hour service available every day of the year. For confidential support call the Samaritans in the UK on 08457 90 90 90 or visit a local Samaritans branch.